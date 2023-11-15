Mumbai Hit-And-Run Horror: Auto Collides With Family On Bike, Injuring 3 Passengers

Representational photo |

A family of three, including a 3-year-old boy, riding on a motorbike, returning home from Bhandup to Thane on Tuesday night were stomped by an auto.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Vinod Chougule, a resident of Thane, had gone to his sister’s place in Bhandup West for Diwali celebrations, on his bike. He was accompanied by his 32-year-old wife Trupti and their son 3-year-old Krishiv. After the family gathering, they were returning back home.

According to Chougule, they reached near Kamgar Hospital Signal at LBS Road in Mulund at around 9:20 pm and were waiting for the green light signal. As the green signal appeared, he resumed to drive and in a few seconds, an auto rickshaw crashed into his vehicle from behind. “I was not in high speed, but the auto was at full speed. It hit our bike and all three of us fell on the ground,” said Chougule in his statement to the police.

Though Chougule was conscious enough to look at the auto driver looking at the scene of the accident and yet he instead of helping them, ran away with his vehicle, he said. After some time, people gathered around, meanwhile Chougule called up his brother to help them take to a hospital as his wife and son were injured as they skidded across the road in the accident.

Chougule had to take two stitches on his right arm, while his wife sustained some injuries on her head. Their 3-year-old also suffered injuries on his leg and arms. “My wife’s injuries are much more serious than we thought. She is being shifted to another hospital for treatment. She is still at the hospital,” Chougule added.

On Wednesday, Chougule approached the Mulund police and registered a first information report (FIR) against the unknown driver and even provided them the auto’s vehicle number to the cops. The search for the unknown driver is underway, confirmed the Mulund police officials.

