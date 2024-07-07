 Mumbai Hit And Run: Aaditya Thackeray Steers Clear Of 'Politicising' Accident, Raises Alarm Over Rash Driving Incidents In City; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Hit And Run: Aaditya Thackeray Steers Clear Of 'Politicising' Accident, Raises Alarm Over Rash Driving Incidents In City; VIDEO

Mumbai Hit And Run: Aaditya Thackeray Steers Clear Of 'Politicising' Accident, Raises Alarm Over Rash Driving Incidents In City; VIDEO

Thackeray demanded action against the accused and said that he was concerned about the incident not just as a politican but as a citizen.

Ankit SalviUpdated: Sunday, July 07, 2024, 06:05 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: UBT Sena leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday raised alarm over increasing number of rash driving cases in Mumbai and said that he refused to politicise the hit and run case in Mumbai that took place on Sunday morning, claiming the life of a woman.

Thackeray demanded action against the accused and said that he was concerned about the incident not just as a politican but as a citizen.

The woman died after the two-wheeler on which she was travelling with her husband was hit by a BMW car in Mumbai's Worli area in the early hours of Sunday, a police official said.

The woman, identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), was travelling with her husband Pradip on the arterial Annie Besant Road when the luxury car driver lost control at around 5:30am, the Worli police station official said.

Read Also
Mumbai Hit-And-Run: Woman Killed, Husband Critical After Speeding BMW Allegedly Driven By Shinde...
article-image

"Kaveri Nakhwa fell on the road. Passersby alerted police about the incident. She was rushed to civic-run Nair Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Kaveri and her husband are fisherfolk and were on their way home in Worli Koliwada from Sassoon Dock in Colaba," he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Hit And Run: Aaditya Thackeray Steers Clear Of 'Politicising' Accident, Raises Alarm Over...

Mumbai Hit And Run: Aaditya Thackeray Steers Clear Of 'Politicising' Accident, Raises Alarm Over...

Navi Mumbai: 2 Motorcyclists Dead And One Injured In Separate Road Accidents; Drivers Detained

Navi Mumbai: 2 Motorcyclists Dead And One Injured In Separate Road Accidents; Drivers Detained

Thane Court Sentences 3 To Life Imprisonment For Killing Of Palghar Man In 2016 Murder & Robbery...

Thane Court Sentences 3 To Life Imprisonment For Killing Of Palghar Man In 2016 Murder & Robbery...

'Congress Has No Moral Right To Speak On Corruption,' Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

'Congress Has No Moral Right To Speak On Corruption,' Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai Hit-And-Run: Woman Killed, Husband Critical After Speeding BMW Allegedly Driven By Shinde...

Mumbai Hit-And-Run: Woman Killed, Husband Critical After Speeding BMW Allegedly Driven By Shinde...