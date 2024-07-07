Mumbai Hit And Run: Aaditya Thackeray Steers Clear Of 'Politicising' Accident, Raises Alarm Over Rash Driving Incidents In City; VIDEO

Mumbai: UBT Sena leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday raised alarm over increasing number of rash driving cases in Mumbai and said that he refused to politicise the hit and run case in Mumbai that took place on Sunday morning, claiming the life of a woman.

Thackeray demanded action against the accused and said that he was concerned about the incident not just as a politican but as a citizen.

The woman died after the two-wheeler on which she was travelling with her husband was hit by a BMW car in Mumbai's Worli area in the early hours of Sunday, a police official said.

The woman, identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), was travelling with her husband Pradip on the arterial Annie Besant Road when the luxury car driver lost control at around 5:30am, the Worli police station official said.

"Kaveri Nakhwa fell on the road. Passersby alerted police about the incident. She was rushed to civic-run Nair Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Kaveri and her husband are fisherfolk and were on their way home in Worli Koliwada from Sassoon Dock in Colaba," he said.