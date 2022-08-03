Mumbai: History-sheeter loots gold shop, held within 3 hours | PTI

The Bhandup Police on Wednesday apprehended a 25-year-old unemployed man for stealing gold and silver jewellery worth Rs. 5.44 lakhs.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Radheshyam Bagadi alias Sanjay, looted a closed gold shop in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Sanjay who was unaware of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras placed inside the shop - broke the shutter of the store and stole jewellery items including gold pendants, mangalsutras, gold bowls, gold rings, necklaces, earrings and some silver ornaments - worth Rs. 5,44,300.

After being alerted, the police immediately formed a special team to look into the matter. "We initiated the technical investigation where we accessed the footage from CCTV cameras, which helped us form his identification. Later, we gathered information from the human intelligence and informants about the man to locate him," said senior police inspector Nitin Unhavane, Bhandup police.

It was then found that Sanjay is a history-sheeter and has seven such cases including housebreaking and robbery against him at the same police station.

According to the police, he was hiding in a BMC school's compound from where he was apprehended by the police within three hours. While interrogation, the accused revealed that the stolen gold and silver jewellery were stored at his house which was then successfully seized and recovered. Later, the police handed over the recovered items to its owner.

The police have charged a case against Sanjay for house-breaking, trespassing and theft under sections 454, 457 and 380 under the Indian Penal Code.