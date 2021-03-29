Mumbai: History sheeter held with MD in Byculla

The Byculla police arrested a history sheeter with 69 grams of Mephedrone (MD) on Sunday night.

The accused has been identified as Imran Shaikh, 22 who has atleast five offences registered against him at the Byculla police station. According to the police, Shaikh was apprehended as a part of "Operation all out", during his search 69 grams of MD worth Rs 2.76 lakh was recovered.

According to the police, Shaikh has multiple theft cases and body offences registered against him at Byculla police station.