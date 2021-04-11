Mumbai: History-sheeter held for birthday celebrations in Bhandup

The Bhandup Police arrested a history-sheeter along with two others for allegedly celebrating his birthday amidst surging COVID-19 cases in the city. The accused identified as Sajju Malik, 40, celebrated his birthday in presence of 20 others around midnight on Saturday at Bhandup.

According to the police, Malik celebrated his birthday along with friends at Khindipada in Bhandup. No COVID appropriate behavior was followed during the celebrations, no socials distancing norms were followed and most of the attendees were seen without mask, said officials.

Malik has multiple assault cases registered against him at various police stations in Mumbai, said police.

As the video of the celebration taking rounds of social media, the police took cognizance and registered an offence.

“We have registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of disobeying public servant's order (188), negligent act likely to spread Infection disease dangerous to life (269), malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life (270), common intention (34) and under the sections of Disaster Management act and Maharashtra Police act, said officiala.

As the COVID19 cases are rising at alarming rate, the state goverment has already imposed a night curfew and a "strick lockdown" on weekends.