Mumbai: History-sheeter Attacks Man With Razor; Held

Representative Image

Mumbai: The Bhoiwada police have arrested a history-sheeter for attacking a man with a razor.

According to the information received from the police, the complainant Pushpendra kumar Londhi complained that when he came out of his shop for the delivery of the goods, he was called by the accused Amit Sorte but he did not pay attention to him and went ahead.This enraged him and he took out the razor kept in his sock and attacked Londhi's neck. Londhi moved away to avoid him but the razor hit him on the neck, injuring him. Soon after the incident, the Londhi was rushed to KEM Hospital.

Senior Inspector Subhash Borate said that after the arrest of the accused, he was produced in the court from where he has been sent to police custody. Police said that the accused was in jail for a crime. He remained in jail for two years and after coming out of jail, the accused again committed the crime to spread his terror. Eight cases of serious crime and nine cases of minor crimes are registered against the accused.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)