 Mumbai: History-sheeter Attacks Man With Razor; Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: History-sheeter Attacks Man With Razor; Held

Mumbai: History-sheeter Attacks Man With Razor; Held

Eight cases of serious crime and nine cases of minor crimes are registered against the accused.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: The Bhoiwada police have arrested a history-sheeter for attacking a man with a razor.  

According to the information received from the police, the complainant Pushpendra kumar Londhi complained that when he came out of his shop for the delivery of the goods, he was called by the accused Amit Sorte but he did not pay attention to him and went ahead.This enraged him and he took out the razor kept in his sock and attacked Londhi's neck. Londhi moved away to avoid him but the razor hit him on the neck, injuring him. Soon after the incident, the Londhi was rushed to KEM Hospital. 

Senior Inspector Subhash Borate said that after the arrest of the accused, he was produced in the court from where he has been sent to police custody. Police said that the accused was in jail for a crime. He remained in jail for two years and after coming out of jail, the accused again committed the crime to spread his terror. Eight cases of serious crime and nine cases of minor crimes are registered against the accused.

Read Also
Mumbai: History-sheeter, who performed dangerous stunt with 2 women on bike in BKC, arrested by...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Sees No Takers For Elevated Road On Eastern Express Highway To Grant Road

Mumbai News: BMC Sees No Takers For Elevated Road On Eastern Express Highway To Grant Road

Mumbai News: BMC Chief Claims 54,000 Potholes Patched In Recent Dry Spell

Mumbai News: BMC Chief Claims 54,000 Potholes Patched In Recent Dry Spell

WATCH: CM Eknath Shinde Visits CSM Hospital In Kalwa To Assess Situation After 27 Deaths In 4 Days

WATCH: CM Eknath Shinde Visits CSM Hospital In Kalwa To Assess Situation After 27 Deaths In 4 Days

Tardeo Robbery-Murder: 13 Police, Crime Branch Teams Fan Out In Manhunt

Tardeo Robbery-Murder: 13 Police, Crime Branch Teams Fan Out In Manhunt

Nitin Desai Death Case: ECL Finance Company Seeks 8 Days To Present Documents Before Khalapur Police

Nitin Desai Death Case: ECL Finance Company Seeks 8 Days To Present Documents Before Khalapur Police