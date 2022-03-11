Mumbai: Hindustani Bhau moves HC challenging 'preventive action' notice issued by Special Executive Magistrate

Controversial YouTuber Vikas Pathak alias Hindustani Bhau has moved the Bombay High Court challenging the 'preventive action' notice issued against him by a Special Executive Magistrate. The HC would hear his plea on Monday morning.

Pathak has petitioned a bench of Justices Prasanna Varale and Shriram Modak challenging the notice issued against him by the Magistrate.

Notably, Pathak was booked last month by the Dharavi Police for 'instigating' violence. He had asked students to protest the decision of the Maharashtra government to conduct offline exams for classes 10, 12, and other undergraduate classes.

It is alleged that the former contestant of the Bigg Boss reality show, had released a video on his social media platforms demanding online exams for all the students. He had threatened to stage protests outside the state education minister Varsha Gaikwad's house if the offline papers weren't cancelled.

Pathak's video went viral and on the following day, thousands of students staged protests in the city outside Gaikwad's residence in Dharavi. There were also protests in Aurangabad, Osmanabad, and Nagpur, where students had turned violent and had pelted stones on a school bus.

Following his arrest and subsequent bail, the Special Executive Magistrate, while considering the plea of the Dharavi Police, issued a notice under chapter proceedings to Pathak, asking him to appear before it.

Explaining the proceedings, additional public prosecutor Kumar V Saste said, "The notice that has been issued is for preventive action under the chapter proceedings. He will have to appear before the Special Magistrate and after proceedings there, if the court is satisfied, it might or not ask him to file a bond for maintaining public peace."

"This would be like an undertaking that he wouldn't resort to similar offences again in future," the prosecutor added.

On Friday, due to paucity of time, the bench couldn't hear Pathak's plea and accordingly adjourned the same till Monday morning.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 08:03 PM IST