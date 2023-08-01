Mumbai: Hindu Swabhiman Samrakshan Samiti Organises Protest Outside Kerala Bhavan Over Speaker's Comments On Lord Ganesha

AN Shamseer, Kerala Speaker | Instagram

A protest will be held in front of Kerala Bhavan in Vashi on Tuesday at 5 pm against Kerala assembly Speaker AN Shamseer's alleged derogatory comments against Lord Ganesha. It is being organised by the Hindu Swabhiman Samrakshan Samiti. The Kerala Bhavan has been built by the government of Kerala and hence it has been selected as the venue of the protest.

According to Damodaran Pillai of the Samiti, Shamseer, who was elected on a CPI (M) ticket, ridiculed Hindu Dharma and said Lord Ganesha is a myth and Hindu puranas are spreading superstition.

He said representatives of several Hindu organisations and temples will join the protest. The Kerala unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has already filed a complaint against Shamsheer at Thiruvananthapuram.