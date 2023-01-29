Mumbai: Hindu outfits join hands for rally against ‘love-land jihad’ | Representative pic

Mumbai: Several Hindu organisations will today come together under the banner of Sakal Hindu Samaj to organise a huge show of strength at Shivaji Park, Dadar. Called the ‘Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha’, the avowed aim of the rally is “to rid Mumbai of love jihad and land jihad”, which the organisers claim have assumed serious proportions.

The gathering is also expected to give a boost to the morale of Hindutva forces in the run-up to the municipal corporation elections.

Massive mobilisation by Hindu organisations

Massive mobilisation is being undertaken by several Hindu organisations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, Shiv Pratishthan of Sambhaji Bhide Guruji, Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, Sanatan Sanstha and other outfits.

For the past several months, these organisations have been protesting against encroachment of public land at Malvani, Aarey, Sewri, Chembur, among other places. The Sangh Parivar is said to have put its entire might behind the rally, which is expected to send a message against those indulging in “love and land jihad”. National spokesperson for VHP, Shriraj Nair told the Free Press Journal on Saturday that “over one lakh people will attend the rally.

Apart from Shriraj Nair, prominent among those expected to address the rallyinclude Sambhaji Bhide Guruji, who has a huge following in Mumbai apart from districts like Sangli.

Balwant Pathak of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti said, “On Sunday, all organisations working for the upliftment of Hindus will come under the banner of Sakal Hindu Samaj.”

The ruling BJP is not officially taking part in the rally, but many of its cadres are actively mobilising people for the event. However, it may be recalled that on Friday, Guardian Minister for suburban Mumbai Mangal Prabhat Lodha had removed the name of Tipu Sultan given to a sports complex at Malad West. The police are taking no chances and are readying to provide extensive bandobast for the rally.

