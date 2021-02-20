Mumbai: Higher Education Forum holds Annual Entrepreneurship Awards 2020 ceremony

Higher Education Forum (HEF), the largest think tank in the area of higher education in India held the Annual Entrepreneurship Award on February 20, 2021. This year, the event was organized in association with the Durgadevi Saraf Institute of Management Studies (DSIMS) virtually.

During the event, five entrepreneurs from different partnering institutions were given HEF Young Entrepreneurship Awards 2020. The entrepreneurs who were given the award were Deepika Kucheriya from IES Management College and Research Centre, Rushav Kamdar from D Y Patil University School of Management, Prabhav Garudadhwajan of ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai, Sehrish Quareshi from the DSIMS, and Prathamesh Gosavi of SIES College of Management Studies.