Mumbai: Legal Battle Unfolds As Former Art Director Association Secretary Faces Allegations Of Office Damage & Corruption

Mumbai: A case has been registered against 8 individuals for alleged damage to an office. The person who reported the case is Rangrao Chaugule, who is 62 years old and works as an Art Director. The case is related to the Association of Cine and Television Art Director and Costume Designer. The case was filed at Amboli police station on August 8.

According to the FIR, Rangrao Chaugule has been working as a Secretary for the Association of Cine and Television Art Director and Costume Designer since 2018. The complainant claimed that Dilip Pitwa, former Secretary of the Association engaged in corrupt activities. Dilip Pitwa was removed from his position as Secretary and his membership was cancelled due to the corruption that was discovered.

In 2021, there was an election for the Association, but the group that made the complaint objected, stating that the election was not conducted legally. The complainant committee opposed the election due to Covid and the suicide of a member of the Association. The complaint mentioned that only 15 people participated in the election and all of them were chosen. The new committee that resulted from this election froze the bank account of the Association, which the complaint believes was done unlawfully.

On July 30, 2021, Dilip Pitwa and his supporters went to the Association's office on New Link Road, Andheri West. They damaged the office and gained access to it.

This issue has been gone to court and is currently pending in the High Court.

Dilip Pitwa caused damage to office

On May 24, 2023, and August 7, 2023, Dilip Pitwa once again caused damage to the office. On August 7, Dilip Pitwa and his supporter locked the office door from the inside, preventing the person who made the complaint and other staff members from entering.

The case has been filed against Dilip Pitwa, Sanjay Singh, Sonali Jadhav, Kishan Gupta, Madhu Awasthi, Prashant Rane, Chokas Bhardwaj, and Rajesh Trivedi. The charges include sections 141 (unlawful assembly), 143 (unlawful assembly for a crime), 147 (riot), 149 (unlawful assembly for a common object), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the IPC Act. The legal proceedings are ongoing in the High Court.

