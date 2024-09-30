Mumbai High Rent Woes: Lower Middle-Class Trapped In Cycle Of Financial Strain In 'City Of Dreams' | Freepik

Mumbai, rightly called the ‘City of Dreams', is certainly a dream for many individuals landing in the city in search of a good life. We all know that the bustling metropolis which never sleeps, offers endless opportunities! It is just a matter of luck and the good gets better. However, for many lower middle-class families living on rent, the dream of a comfortable life often remains just that - a dream. Given the cost of living in Mumbai, especially the high rent, is a constant struggle for such families, forcing them to make sacrifices and live under perpetual financial stress all their lives. Life isn’t really a bed of roses; it has thorns too.

The Burden of Rent

For any lower middle-class family in Mumbai, rent is often the largest monthly expense. With property prices soaring, even modest 1 or 2 BHK apartments in the suburbs can cost a person more than half their salary. For families with a single earning member, rent alone consumes a significant portion of their income, leaving little for other necessities. Such high rent makes it impossible for people earning around Rs 50,000-Rs 60,000 per month to survive in the metropolis with inflation and food prices also soaring significantly.

Tax Burden: A Hidden Strain

In addition to high rent, the tax burden further squeezes the limited income of lower-middle-class families. While they might not fall into the higher tax brackets, they still contribute a major portion of their earnings through income tax, GST, and other indirect taxes. For a family barely managing to make ends meet, these taxes can feel overwhelming!

Sacrificing Comfort for Affordability

Sacrificing comfort for affordability was the new high in life. To manage high rents and taxes, many families are forced to live in cramped, substandard housing. Small, congested flats with limited ventilation and poor infrastructure are common. These accommodations often lack basic amenities such as proper sanitation, water supply and security. Families make do with less space, sharing rooms and cutting down on comforts like air conditioning, which are luxuries they can’t afford.

Awful Living Conditions In Dongri

The living conditions are not adequate, considering the extent to which the rents are being charged by the landlords. The local authorities have failed significantly in providing basic amenities, like clean environment, water and air to the people living in the congested streets, especially in areas in South Mumbai. Dongri which is famous for gangsters like Dawood Ebrahim Kaskar, Karim Lala and also comedian Munawar Faruqui, is a prime example of people paying high rent and living in poor conditions.

Azhar Khan

Higher Rent For Lesser Facilities

It can be seen in the below pic that few people are paying rent and staying in a shop. They can be seen sleeping in the middle of a pile of garbage. There are electric wires and meters left in the open at the entrance of a building where a 2BHK rent is ranging from Rs 25,000 - Rs 30,000. The narrow lanes has bikes and cars parked which makes it impossible for entrance of emergency vehicles such as ambulance and fire brigades. This increases the risk of people losing their lives in case of emergency situations like fire and hospitalisation.

Azhar Khan

Struggles with Education and Healthcare

The financial strain also impacts other aspects of life, such as education and healthcare. Many parents struggle to afford quality education for their children. Believe it or not, healthcare is another area where compromises are made.

Azhar Khan

Home Ownership - A Distant Dream

For many lower middle-class families in Mumbai, the dream of owning a home remains distant. Despite the availability of housing loans and government schemes, the high property prices and interest rates make it nearly impossible for them to save enough for a down payment. As a result, they remain trapped in the rental cycle, with no clear path to home ownership.

Mental And Emotional Health

Living under such financial stress takes a toll on the mental and emotional well-being of these families. The constant worry about making ends meet, coupled with the lack of personal space and privacy, often leads to strained relationships. Despite these challenges, many families find ways to cope. Some take on additional jobs or work overtime to boost their income.

Hospitalisation May Lead To Bankruptcy

In Mumbai, lower middle-class families find themselves walking a financial tightrope, where a single unexpected expense can push them into a crisis. The plight of lower middle-class families living on rent in Mumbai is a reflection of the broader issue of affordable housing in urban India. While the city continues to grow and prosper, a significant portion of its population remains stuck in a cycle of financial struggle, unable to break free and achieve the dream of a better life.

Poor Healthcare Facilities For Middle Class

While India has made significant strides in healthcare over the years, the system is still marked by disparities, particularly for the lower middle class. Public hospitals are often overcrowded, under-resourced, and plagued by long waiting times, leading many to turn to private healthcare providers. However, private healthcare comes at a steep cost.

Debt Trap

The financial strain of a medical emergency extends beyond just numbers on a balance sheet. It has profound emotional and social implications as well. The stress of mounting medical bills, combined with the fear of losing a loved one, can lead to severe anxiety, depression and even strained relationships within the family. In an attempt to manage these overwhelming costs, many families resort to extreme measures. They may sell off assets, such as gold or property, or dip into retirement savings, jeopardising their future security. Some may cut back on essential expenses, like education for their children, or delay necessary home repairs, which can have long-term negative effects on their quality of life.

Need For Broader Access To Affordable Healthcare

For lower middle-class families in India, the fear of financial ruin due to a medical emergency is a constant and terrifying reality. The fragile nature of their finances, combined with the high cost of healthcare and inadequate insurance coverage, makes them especially vulnerable. To prevent a single hospitalisation from becoming a pathway to bankruptcy, there is an urgent need for broader access to affordable healthcare, more robust health insurance schemes and financial literacy programs that can help families prepare for such unforeseen circumstances.