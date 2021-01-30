Mumbai: High Command directs state Congress ministers to improve performance, devote more time for revival

The Congress high command on Saturday asked the party ministers in the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra to pull up the socks or perish. In the absence of interim president Sonia Gandhi, the general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and Maharashtra in charge HK Patil asked the ministers to improve performance both in the functioning of the government and further strengthening the party organization and its revival in the state.

Today’s meeting was crucial especially when the performance of the Congress ministers has been under scanner especially when compared with ruling partners Shiv Sena and NCP. Congress, which is a junior partner in the MVA, has been unable to take advantage of the share in the government to project the work of its ministers among the people.

A senior minister, who was present at the meeting held at AICC headquarters in Delhi, told Free Press Journal, “Venugopal and Patil met all ministers individually and not together. Every minister was expected to present his or her report card, achievements and failures and suggest measures to improve performance. Besides, ministers also submitted their views on the party's revival as it has won 44 seats in the assembly and only 1 Lok Sabha seat in elections held in 2019. The high command emphasized the need to step up efforts by all ministers collectively and also individually.” He admitted that the high command was not impressed with the present performance of Congress ministers due to lack of teamwork which was visible among Sena and NCP ministers.

Another minister said the high command directed the ministers to focus on the party organization work by devoting more time in the run-up to the elections to the municipalities, municipal corporations and zilla parishads. “Ministers should increase their travelling apart from their own constituencies and ramp up the outreach with voters,” he noted.

All ministers in their representation urged the high command to soon take a decision on the appointment of new president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee which is currently headed by Balasaheb Thorat who is also revenue minister. “Delay in the appointment may create uncertainty which may affect the party functioning,” a minister said.