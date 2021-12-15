Mumbai: Hidden in daily use items, drugs worth Rs 13 cr seized in six different operations

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) carried out six different operations in the past five days at various locations across Mumbai and seized a total 2.296 kg of amphetamine, 3.906 kg of opium and 2.525 kg of zolpidem tablets. The total value of the seized contraband as per NCB is Rs 13 crore. The consignments were strategically concealed in a stethoscope, microwave oven, grocery package, cycling helmets, hose pipe, bangles and a tie box.

Agency sources said that the contraband was destined to be smuggled to foreign countries through air courier in Andheri. The agency also intercepted one Ivorian national in one of the operations.

Speaking about the operations, zonal director of Mumbai NCB, Sameer Wankhede said, “On the basis of reliable information, the NCB team on December 10 had seized 490 gm of amphetamine which was concealed in a stethoscope. The consignment originated from Dongri and was destined for Australia. In the follow-up, one Ivorian national has been arrested.”

Wankhede said on Monday, NCB officials carried out four different operations and seized opium that was concealed in a microwave oven. The consignment originated from Andheri and was destined for Male. The consignment of zolpidem tablets – meant for Texas – was concealed in eatables and grocery items. He said, “We had seized a consignment containing amphetamine meant for Australia and concealed in cycling helmets and bangles,” Wankhede said.

He added that another consignment of amphetamine was concealed in hose pipes and a tie box. The consignment originated from Dongri and was destined for Dubai and New Zealand. “Our team had also seized 17 gm of amphetamine that was concealed in 1-TB hard disk in Andheri on Tuesday. The consignment originated from Andheri and was destined for Switzerland. Investigations are on in all the cases,” he said.

