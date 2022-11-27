Mumbai: Heroin worth Rs 50 cr seized; 2 flyers held | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two Zimbabwean nationals with 7.9 kg of heroin approximately valued at Rs50 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), an official said on Sunday.

The action was taken based on specific intelligence that some narcotic substance is being smuggled into India by passengers traveling from Addis Ababa on Friday. “Surveillance was mounted by a team of DRI officers at the CSMIA and the suspected passengers were identified and intercepted. A thorough search of their baggage led to the recovery of some packets containing light brown powder which were ingeniously concealed inside their trolley bags,” said an agency official, adding that the powder tested positive for the presence of heroin.

The suspects were arrested under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and remanded to judicial custody by a special court. The DRI is investigating further to bust the drug syndicate involved in the case, the official added.