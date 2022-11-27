e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Heroin worth Rs 50 cr seized; 2 flyers held

Mumbai: Heroin worth Rs 50 cr seized; 2 flyers held

The Mumbai unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two Zimbabwean nationals with 7.9 kg of heroin approximately valued at Rs50 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), an official said on Sunday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 10:04 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Heroin worth Rs 50 cr seized; 2 flyers held | Representative Image
Follow us on

Mumbai: The Mumbai unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two Zimbabwean nationals with 7.9 kg of heroin approximately valued at Rs50 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), an official said on Sunday.

The action was taken based on specific intelligence that some narcotic substance is being smuggled into India by passengers traveling from Addis Ababa on Friday. “Surveillance was mounted by a team of DRI officers at the CSMIA and the suspected passengers were identified and intercepted. A thorough search of their baggage led to the recovery of some packets containing light brown powder which were ingeniously concealed inside their trolley bags,” said an agency official, adding that the powder tested positive for the presence of heroin.

Read Also
Mumbai: Jaslok Hospital gets refurbished state-of-the-art facility kidney transplant unit
article-image

The suspects were arrested under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and remanded to judicial custody by a special court. The DRI is investigating further to bust the drug syndicate involved in the case, the official added.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: PMC holds 'Debate Competition' in schools under Ease of Living Survey
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: School kids visit warships at Naval Dockyard

Mumbai: School kids visit warships at Naval Dockyard

Mumbai: Smog engulfs city of dreams

Mumbai: Smog engulfs city of dreams

FPJ SPECIAL | Mumbai: Tackling drug menace with local level awareness program

FPJ SPECIAL | Mumbai: Tackling drug menace with local level awareness program

Mumbai: Brace for water cuts on Nov 29-30

Mumbai: Brace for water cuts on Nov 29-30

Mumbai: Buyer gets refund with interest, to get rent if faulty machine not removed

Mumbai: Buyer gets refund with interest, to get rent if faulty machine not removed