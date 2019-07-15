Mumbai: Here's the list of BMC-approved parking spaces to avoid illegal parking fines

Following its new rule to penalise vehicles parked in no-parking zones, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received backlashes from Mumbaikars. It is for the first time in the country that such a hefty fine is being levied for parking vehicles in no-parking zones.

The penalty charges range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,300 for two-wheelers and Rs 15,000 to Rs 23,250 for heavy vehicles. New penalty fee per violation stands in the range of Rs 11,000 to Rs 17,600 for medium vehicles, Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,100 for light motor vehicles, and between Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,200 for all types of three-wheelers. Offenders will also have to pay the extra fine on late payment. While protests were held in parts of Mumbai against BMC, a South Mumbai society has even moved Bombay High Court against the civic body's hefty penalties.

While the debate on the new rule which levies exorbitant parking fines rages on, Here's the list of authorised parking spaces:

1) Near Artesia building, Lower Parel division

2) Altamount Road, Kemps Corner

3) Near Elco Market, Bandra

4) BMC Parking, Kurla (W)

5) Near Boomerang building, Kurla (W)

6) Topiwala Market building, Kurla (W)

7) One IndiaBulls, Lower Parel

8) Cygnus Tower, Santacruz (E)

9) Lodha Excelus, NM Joshi Marg

10) Runwal Green, GMLR, Nahur

11) Kalpataru Avana building, Parel Sewri division

12) Insignia building, Santacruz (E)

13) Runwal Anthurium, Mulund (W)

14) Lodha Supreme building, Kanjurmarg

15) Runwal building, Nepean Sea road

16) Behind Umiya Mata Mandir, Goregaon (E)

17) Near Oshiwara Metro station, Andheri (W) (To open soon)

18) Club Aquaria, Borivali (W) (To open soon)

19) Celestia building, Parel, Sewri

20) Runwal building, Andheri (W) (free parking)

21) Near R City Mall, Vikhroli (W) (free parking)

22) Near Hub mall, Goregaon (E) (free parking)

23) Next to Kamala Mills, SB Road (free parking)

24) IndiaBulls Finance Centre, SB Road (free parking)

25) Vikas Palazzo building, Mulund (W) (free parking)

26) World Tower, SB road (free parking)