Mumbai: Here's A Glimpse Of CSMIA's Cargo Handling Team Ensuring Your Electronics Reach You Safely | FPJ

Within the corridors of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), where thousands of passengers pass through, harbours an essential cargo hub playing a pivotal role in the airport's routine operations. CSMIA's cargo operations extend beyond local confines, with a global reach that connects businesses and individuals across continents. Among the multitude of items passing through its gates, electronic goods especially demand meticulous care and attention to ensure their safe journey from sender to receiver. Discover the behind-the-scenes as we unveil the intricate procedure undertaken by CSMIA's Cargo Handling Team to safeguard your valuable electronic goods and ensure its seamless journey from CSMIA to the destination.

Electronic cargo items at CSMIA largely constitute of imports with an 8% share of overall volumes. The Cargo Handling Team at CSMIA navigates through a diverse variety of electronic goods, including mobile phones & accessories, computer components, industrial electronics, healthcare equipment, automobile components, networking gear, solar cells, printers, and laptops.

Ensuring Safe Handling

From the moment electronic goods arrive at CSMIA's cargo facility, carefully organised steps are taken to ensure their safe passage. Fragile electronic items, upon arrival, are promptly moved to an earmarked area to ensure safety and integrity. Here, specialized handling techniques are employed to safeguard them throughout their stay at the facility.

The cargo is meticulously categorized, and stored in secure locations, adhering to pre-agreed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) with customers. Products are prioritized for safe and secure storage, as well as reduced turnaround times for handover/delivery. As the cargo awaits its journey, CSMIA’s key account coordinators share continuous updates to customers on cargo status throughout the process.

Notable Success Stories

CSMIA has successfully handled shipments from renowned mobile phone manufacturers in addition to their regular electronic product management. These shipments were safely handled and delivered on priority as desired by the customers, earning appreciation from both logistics providers and customers for the seamless handling of goods.

Moreover, amidst the hurdles posed by the Covid-19 disruption, including social distancing measures and resource constraints, CSMIA’s air cargo terminal persevered, processing over 43,000 metric tons of electronic goods without interruption. This feat underscores the commitment of the staff to maintain operational efficiency during challenging circumstances.

Seamless collaboration with airlines and other stakeholders is pivotal in ensuring the smooth handling and transportation of electronic items. Key account coordinators work closely with clients to coordinate cargo movements, act on pre-alerts, and provide regular updates to maintain visibility and transparency throughout the process.

Read Also Mumbai Metro 7A Update: Tunnelling Work Begins For Line Connecting CSMIA And Gundavali

Top Import and Export Destinations

CSMIA serves as a gateway for electronic goods to reach both domestic and international destinations. Among the top international export destinations are Dubai, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and Lyon, while Shanghai, Hong Kong, Frankfurt, Singapore, and London feature prominently in the import route. Domestically, cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Jaipur, and Chennai witness significant outbound cargo from CSMIA. Cathay Pacific, Lufthansa, Emirates, Singapore Airlines, and Blue Dart are among the airlines that import a significant share of electronic items, alongside other customer airlines.

In line with its commitment to excellence, CSMIA is planning the development of a new state-of-the-art cargo terminal, aimed at further enhancing the efficiency and safety of transporting goods. These advancements underscore the airport's dedication to staying at the forefront of the global cargo operations and ensuring the continued satisfaction of its customers.

The Cargo Handling Team at CSMIA remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard your electronic treasures and deliver them securely to their destinations. Behind every successful journey lies meticulous care and stringent procedures, ensuring that your prized possessions reach their final destination unscathed.