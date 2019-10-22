Mumbai: Help falls into a lift shaft, dies

Mumbai: A 51-year-old woman died after falling into the lift shaft of a building at Navy Nagar, Colaba, on Monday. She has been identified as Arati Dashrat Pardeshi, a domestic help who worked at the officers' quarters in Navy Nagar.

Pardeshi was taking her employer's dog out for a walk when the mishap occurred. According to Cuffe Parade Police, the incident took place around 12.15pm at Vijaya Apartments, where Pardeshi worked.

She was waiting for the lift on the third floor of the building, with her employer's dog. As soon as the lift arrived, the dog rushed in but when she tried to do so, the lift began moving, causing her to fall into the shaft.

According to police, she was trapped between the lift and the wall and dragged. Immediately after the accident, emergency services were pressed into action, the doors were opened and Pardeshi was taken out of the lift shaft. S

he was immediately rushed to the naval hospital, INHS Ashwini, where she was declared brought dead. The dog, however, escaped.