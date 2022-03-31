Mira Bhayandar: Helmet-less biker tries to steal police vehicle jammer; booked

Mumbai: Personnel attached to the traffic wing of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have booked a biker and pillion rider for stealing jammers that were attached to the motorcycle for violating traffic rules.

According to the FIR registered by on-duty traffic constable Lakshman Shinde, he and his colleague Sapna Thorat, along with traffic wardens Naresh Baamne and Vandana Gore, were on duty in Mira Road. The traffic personnel stopped a helmet-less bike rider near Hotel Mani Palace.

The biker, who did not possess a driving license, refused to pay the fine, prompting the police personnel to attach a jammer to the motorcycle.

However, a few minutes later, Shinde was informed that the bike was missing, along with the jammer.

After a hot chase, Shinde caught the duo near Rassaz Circle. The duo has been identified as Aijaz Yusuf Syed, 22, and Aitishan Rizwan Khan, 20, both residents of Mira Road, police said.

“Wearing helmets and following traffic rules is for our own safety and security of our loved ones. Traffic rules should be diligently followed for safety and not for fear of fines,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, the Naya Nagar police are conducting further investigations into the jammer theft case.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 10:05 AM IST