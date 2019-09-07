Mumbai: Heavy vehicle ban sees smooth Ganpati Visarjans

Mumbai: As Mumbaikars immerse their Ganesh idols and bid adieu to the Ganpati Bappa, the Mumbai Police has taken measures to ensure safe passage of the processions across the city. Pranay Ashok, Mumbai Police PRO, said over 14,000 cops have been deployed across the city. The traffic dept has issued necessary guidelines and some roads have been closed for traffic.

Weight restrictions on three ageing bridges in Central Mumbai have been implemented. Similarly, the BMC asked police to reduce movement on Currey Road, Chinchpokli and Elphinstone bridges. The civic authorities have asked not to allow over 200 people to cross the bridges at any given time. A senior police official said the weight curbs will cause jams. The bridges are structurally weak and could not bear the weight of heavy vehicles. The Mumbai police has decided to shut 53 city roads for a few hours during the 10-day fest while 56 other roads will be open only for one-way traffic.