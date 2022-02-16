e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 02:26 PM IST

Mumbai: Heavy traffic at Andheri's Veera Desai Road; BEST bus route 242 diverted

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Due to heavy traffic congestion Veera Desai Road, at Andheri West is closed from Andheri Sports Club to Laxmi Industrial Estate, the BEST informed via Twitter.

Therefore, bus route 242 is diverted via Indian Oil Junction from 10.30 hrs today.

