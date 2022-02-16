Mumbai: Heavy traffic at Andheri's Veera Desai Road; BEST bus route 242 diverted

Mumbai: Due to heavy traffic congestion Veera Desai Road, at Andheri West is closed from Andheri Sports Club to Laxmi Industrial Estate, the BEST informed via Twitter.

Therefore, bus route 242 is diverted via Indian Oil Junction from 10.30 hrs today.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 02:26 PM IST