Mumbai: Heavy showers lift water level in lakes, stock sufficient for 337 days | Photo: Representative Image

Some heavy showers at the lakes in the Thane district have increased the water stock by 10,897 million litres (ML) in the last 24 hours. The seven lakes supplying water to the city now have 12,99,421 ML or 90 per cent of the 14.47 lakh ML of their total capacity. This water stock will be sufficient for 337 days.

During this period last year, the lakes had 79.45 per cent while in 2020 they had only 37.26 per cent water stock. The city received 70 per cent of July's rainfall within the first week of the month. So the lakes filled up to their current levels in the shortest period as compared to the previous few years. Modak Sagar, Tansa and Tulsi Lake started overflowing in the third week of July. While the Bhatsa lake which supplies 48 per cent of water daily to the city now has 87 per cent of water stock.

The rainfall has subsided over the last few days, but some light showers in the catchment areas have maintained water levels. The BMC daily supplies 3,850 ML of water from Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa lake to the city. The BMC takes stock of the water level in the lakes on October 1 every year. So to continue water supply throughout the year till next July the city falls short of 1,47,942 ML of water.

Water stock levels (in million litres)

2022 - 12,99,421

2021 - 11,49,971

2020 - 5,39,308

Lake live storage (in million litres)

Upper Vaitarna 188,898 (83.20%)

Modak Sagar 12,60,78 (97.79 %)

Tansa 14,23,57(98.12%)

Middle Vaitarna 18,39,27 (95.04%)

Bhatsa 6,28,431 (87.64%)

Vihar 21,684 (78.29%)

Tulsi 8,046 (100.00%)