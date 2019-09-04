Mumbai: Heavy rains lead to water logging, incidents of tree and wall crash

Mumbai: Heavy rains in Mumbai and suburban areas for the last 24 hours led to water logging and traffic blocks in various areas. Also, a wall collapse, short circuit and tree fall incidents were reported in the city.

Wall collapses were reported in five areas, 23 incidents of short circuit and 11 tree falls were reported. However, no casualties were reported from these incidents. Train services were disrupted and BEST bus routes were diverted.According to the information received by the Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), areas of Hindmata, Sion, Pratiksha Nagar, Antop Hill, Gandhi Market, Shell Colony in Chembur, Postal Colony in Chembur, Tembi Bridge, Chembur, Deonar and Tilak Nagar saw water logging. In the Western suburbs, Milan Subway and National College in Bandra saw a similar experience.

Meanwhile, due to the rains in the catchment areas, water levels of the lakes that supply to the city rose to 97.34 per cent, when recorded on Tuesday.