Mumbai: Heavy Rains Cause Flooding, Infrastructure Damage; 11-Year-Old Injured In Balcony Collapse

Due to heavy rain water logging at Mahim, Mumbai | Photo by BL SONI

Mumbai: The city experienced relentless downpours starting from Sunday, leading to water logging in some of the chronic flood-prone areas. Intermittent showers persisted throughout, resulting in multiple incidents of house and tree collapses on Monday. An 11-year-old child was injured after a balcony collapsed at Gowalia tank in Grant Road. Meanwhile, the heavy rainfall in the seven lakes' catchment areas has notably increased water levels, now reaching up to 47.29% or 6.84 million litres of their total capacity.

The BMC's automatic rain gauges recorded 134.99 mm rainfall in the city, 153.92 mm in the eastern suburbs and 136.63 mm in the western suburbs between Sunday 8 am to Monday 8 am. Andheri subway, one of the chronic flooding spots, was closed for vehicular traffic in the morning due to water logging.

BEST bus services were rerouted on Sunday due to water accumulation in Sangam Nagar at Wadala, Mulund, Pratiksha Nagar, Shell Colony in Chembur, and Gauri Shankar Marg in Parel. The intermittent showers persisted until Monday morning, disrupting services. Fortunately, the water receded swiftly, bringing relief to commuters. The Indian Meteorological department has predicted moderate to heavy showers on Tuesday.

Throughout the day, there were reports of 20 incidents of tree or branch collapses, short circuits at five locations, and seven incidents of wall or house collapses.

Meanwhile, on Monday afternoon, a part of the balcony on the third floor of Motilal Mansion, a ground plus five-storey building in Patel's compound at Gowalia Tank, collapsed onto the first floor. Eleven-year-old Shivam Shah, residing on the first floor, sustained a head injury in the incident. He received first aid treatment and was subsequently transferred to Bombay Hospital for further medical attention.

According to civic sources, the kids' condition is currently stable. "This is a private building and was not listed as dilapidated. The exact cause of the collapse will be determined after further investigation," stated a civic official.

Lake level on July 22

Lakes.....current level ....overflow level (all figures in metres)

Upper Vaitarna....596.68.....603.51...

Modak Sagar..157.60......163.15...

Tansa...127.40......128.63...

Middle Vaitarna....263.47.....285....

Bhatsa...126.03......142.07...

Vihar...79.16.....80.12....

Tulsi...139.52......139.17