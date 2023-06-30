Mumbai: Heavy Rains Boost Water Stock in Mumbai's Lakes, Surpassing Last Year's Levels | File Photo

Mumbai: The heavy rains in Mumbai have boosted the water stock in the seven lakes that supply water to the city. In fact, the stock has surpassed the June 30, 2022 level. According to civic sources, more than 12 days of stock has been added in the last two days.

As of Friday, the total water stock in all the lakes stood at 1,57,412 million litres (ML), which is higher than the 1.52ML recorded on the same day last year. The heavy downpour in the last two to three days has added more than 50,000ML of water stock. While the increase is not sufficient, it has raised hopes of citizens who are staring at water cuts from July 1.

A civic official said, “The lakes have seen a rise of 4%, which means 12 days of water supply has been added to the current stock; 1% stock is equivalent to water supply for three days. However, if the rain weakens in July, a 10% water cut will be imposed from Saturday.” The final decision on withdrawing the cut will be taken by BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal.

The BMC daily supplies 3,850ML of water to Mumbai. However, it is currently relying on the reserve stock from Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa provided by the state government. Including the reserve stock, the BMC has a total of 2,64,382ML, that is 16.55% of water stock.

Pointers:

Lakes and Useful content (ML; million litres)

Upper Vaitarna; reserve quota 31,972

Modak Sagar 43,355

Tansa 47,438

Middle Vaitarna 28,395

Bhatsa 26,599

Vihar 8,535

Tulsi 3,090

Year and Current stock in ML

2023: 1,57,412

2022: 1,52,153

2021: 2,57,834

Required for the whole year: 14.47 lakh ML