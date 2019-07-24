Mumbai: Heavy rain to lash city

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted heavy showers and thunderstorms in the next 24 to 48 hours in Mumbai. It has also advised citizens to stay indoors and avoid travel unless it is absolutely necessary.

KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, IMD said, “Heavy rainfall is expected to hit Mumbai in the next 24 to 48 hours and thunderstorms are likely in the next 24 hours in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Alibaug and Roha,” he said.

Another IMD official said, “A cyclonic circulation over north central Maharashtra and the gradual land heating through the day leading to convective activities is the reason for the patchy spells of heavy rain, mostly in the evening.”

On Tuesday, the Santacruz weather station recorded a day temperature of 34.3 degrees Celsius, while Colaba recorded 32.4 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded hovered between 25 to 27 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels were 73 per cent in Colaba and 85 per cent at Santacruz.

GOOD AIR QUALITY: Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded its best air quality so far this season on Tuesday, with an AQI of 28. “In the coming week, the city's AQI will hover around 40-50, ensuring Mumbaikars will breathe good air,” said an official.

Senior officials from SAFAR have attributed the good air quality to the increase in temperatures causing the sea breeze to set in early, as a result of which particulate matter is unable to linger in the air.

“The westerly winds have led to the clearing of pollutants in the air. The sea breeze is setting in at the right time due to which particulate matter does not have a chance to remain suspended in the air for long,” said Gufran Beig, project director, SAFAR.

All nine locations in the city -- Borivli, Malad, Andheri, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Bhandup, Chembur, Worli, Mazgaon and Colaba -- recorded good air quality on Tuesday.