Mumbai: Heavy Container Rams Into Captain Vinayak Gore Bridge

A heavy container rammed into the underside of the Captain Vinayak Gore flyover in Vile Parle East on Friday. Though there was no loss of life in the accident, the height barrier was broken, leading to a traffic jam early morning. After inspecting the bridge, the civic authorities claimed that there was no damage to the structure.

The BMC said that it will register a police case against the container's driver.

The vehicle got stuck while trying to cross the height barrier on the underside of the bridge. Civic officials of the BMC's K-East ward and bridge department immediately rushed to the spot and inspected the bridge. While workers used gas cutters to remove entangled parts of the height barrier, vehicles were diverted on the alternate routes to clear the traffic.

Case to be filed against driver

Manish Walunj, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of the K-East ward, confirmed, “The structure is safe and there is no danger to the bridge. The broken height barriers will be replaced in a day or two. A case will be filed against the container's driver.”

Following the closure of the Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge in November 2022, the Andheri subway and the Gore flyover are the two alternate routes that motorists now use. While the subway is one of the most preferred alternate routes, it remains shut most of the time due to massive waterlogging in monsoon. So, the traffic gets diverted to the Gore flyover.