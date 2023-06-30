 Mumbai: Heavy Container Rams Into Captain Vinayak Gore Bridge
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Heavy Container Rams Into Captain Vinayak Gore Bridge

Mumbai: Heavy Container Rams Into Captain Vinayak Gore Bridge

The vehicle got stuck while trying to cross the height barrier on the underside of the Gore bridge.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 10:51 PM IST
article-image

A heavy container rammed into the underside of the Captain Vinayak Gore flyover in Vile Parle East on Friday. Though there was no loss of life in the accident, the height barrier was broken, leading to a traffic jam early morning. After inspecting the bridge, the civic authorities claimed that there was no damage to the structure.

The BMC said that it will register a police case against the container's driver.

The vehicle got stuck while trying to cross the height barrier on the underside of the bridge. Civic officials of the BMC's K-East ward and bridge department immediately rushed to the spot and inspected the bridge. While workers used gas cutters to remove entangled parts of the height barrier, vehicles were diverted on the alternate routes to clear the traffic.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Railway's SAG level team begins investigation into foot over-bridge accident at...
article-image

Case to be filed against driver

Manish Walunj, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of the K-East ward, confirmed, “The structure is safe and there is no danger to the bridge. The broken height barriers will be replaced in a day or two. A case will be filed against the container's driver.”

Following the closure of the Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge in November 2022, the Andheri subway and the Gore flyover are the two alternate routes that motorists now use. While the subway is one of the most preferred alternate routes, it remains shut most of the time due to massive waterlogging in monsoon. So, the traffic gets diverted to the Gore flyover.

Read Also
Mumbai Traffic Update: Traffic on Sion-Panvel highway comes to standstill after accident near Vashi...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Unidentified Boy Found Dead Near Residential Building In Marol; Investigation Underway

Mumbai: Unidentified Boy Found Dead Near Residential Building In Marol; Investigation Underway

Mumbai: Heavy Container Rams Into Captain Vinayak Gore Bridge

Mumbai: Heavy Container Rams Into Captain Vinayak Gore Bridge

Big Blow To Aaditya Thackeray As Close Aide Rahul Kanal Set To Join Shinde Sena: 'Will Join Tomorrow...

Big Blow To Aaditya Thackeray As Close Aide Rahul Kanal Set To Join Shinde Sena: 'Will Join Tomorrow...

Mumbai: First Resolve Quota, Then Tie 'Pheta', Says Pankaja Munde

Mumbai: First Resolve Quota, Then Tie 'Pheta', Says Pankaja Munde

Mumbai: Rahul Kanal Expelled from Sena (UBT)

Mumbai: Rahul Kanal Expelled from Sena (UBT)