Mumbai: Heatwave warning by IMD for Vidarbha region

A heat wave warning has been announced for the Vidarbha region in Maharashtra between 10 to 12 April by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

The districts to be severely hit by the heat wave are Akola and Buldhana on 10 April and Yavatmal on 11-12 April, respectively. The neighbouring districts like Amravati, Wardha and Washim will also experience some effects of the heat wave.

K S Hosalikar, Head of IMD's Climate Research and Services in Pune, said, "There is a wind discontinuity crossing Vidarbha region and the Marathwada and later it will head towards Tamil Nadu and the southern side. During the heatwave we will be experiencing lower level warm winds over the northern part of Vidarbha, which is one of the reasons for the heatwave. However even now the temperature will not drop below 40°C in these regions but during the heatwave we are expecting the temperature to rise above 42°C in the next 2-3 days."

The maximum temperature recorded in the Vidarbha region districts on Friday were Akola 44°C, Amravati 42.4°C, Buldhana 41.5°C, Chandrapur 42.4°C, Nagpur 39.6°C and Yavatmal 41°C. The highest temperature recorded in this region was in Akola 44°C and lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Yavatmal with 21°C.

According to the IMD, the heatwave conditions at isolated pockets will persist for 2 days, and the heat will be tolerable for the general public but can show moderate health concerns for vulnerable people like Infants, elderly and people with chronic diseases.

Meanwhile the maximum temperature of Mumbai recorded on Friday was 34°C in Santacruz and 34.2°C in Colaba.

The Vidarbha region occupies 31.6% of the total area of Maharashtra and holds 21.3% of the total population of the state.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 11:47 PM IST