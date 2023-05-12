Mumbai: Heatwave persists for 3rd consecutive day | File

Mumbai: Heatwave conditions persisted for the third consecutive day in Mumbai on Friday. However, the city is expected to get respite from the scorching sun over the weekend.

An official of the India Meteorological Department Sushma Nair said, “The level of discomfort remains the same. North-easterly and easterly winds are of the lower level and there is an anticyclonic circulation in the mid-level. This situation helps to raise temperatures.”

Temperatures recorded at various places

Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degree Celsius, while Santacruz recorded a temperature of 35.2 degree Celsius. The humidity level recorded was 75%. The temperature in Santanuz has dipped by 2 degree Celsius since Wednesday.

The meteorological department has predicted a heatwave for the Kokan region and Madhya Maharashtra. The temperature might reduce or remain constant for the coming days in Mumbai, it said.