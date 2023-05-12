 Mumbai: Heatwave persists for 3rd consecutive day
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Heatwave persists for 3rd consecutive day

Mumbai: Heatwave persists for 3rd consecutive day

The meteorological department has predicted a heatwave for the Kokan region and Madhya Maharashtra

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Heatwave persists for 3rd consecutive day | File

Mumbai: Heatwave conditions persisted for the third consecutive day in Mumbai on Friday. However, the city is expected to get respite from the scorching sun over the weekend.

An official of the India Meteorological Department Sushma Nair said, “The level of discomfort remains the same. North-easterly and easterly winds are of the lower level and there is an anticyclonic circulation in the mid-level. This situation helps to raise temperatures.”

Temperatures recorded at various places

Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degree Celsius, while Santacruz recorded a temperature of 35.2 degree Celsius. The humidity level recorded was 75%. The temperature in Santanuz has dipped by 2 degree Celsius since Wednesday.

The meteorological department has predicted a heatwave for the Kokan region and Madhya Maharashtra. The temperature might reduce or remain constant for the coming days in Mumbai, it said.

Read Also
Mumbai Weather: Cloudy sky and major relief from heatwave for next 24 hours; AQI satisfactory at 74
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 11,000 SIM cards activated with fake documents in 2 yrs

Mumbai: 11,000 SIM cards activated with fake documents in 2 yrs

Mumbai: Cop rapped by Bombay HC over C-summary report in domestic violence case

Mumbai: Cop rapped by Bombay HC over C-summary report in domestic violence case

Virar: MHADA’s affordable homes become unaffordable

Virar: MHADA’s affordable homes become unaffordable

IIT Bombay: No 'branch change', fewer subjects for new engineering entrants

IIT Bombay: No 'branch change', fewer subjects for new engineering entrants

Mumbai: Accused of money laundering, Mirchi's 'aide' granted bail after 3.5 yrs

Mumbai: Accused of money laundering, Mirchi's 'aide' granted bail after 3.5 yrs