Mumbai: Heat, contaminated food increases gastroenteritis cases across city

The summer, combined with other factors like contaminated food and water, has led to a spike in gastroenteritis cases throughout the city. As per the data provided by the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in April, more than 500 gastroenteritis cases have been reported across the city. Considering private hospitals do not report these cases, health experts think the numbers might be higher.

Gastroenteritis is a form of stomach flu which typically spreads by contact with an infected person or through contaminated food or water. Symptoms of gastroenteritis are diarrhoea, cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.

According to the data, there were 245 gastro cases in January, 343 in February, 482 in March, and over 500 in April.

A senior doctor said cases of gastroenteritis have been on the rise for the past three months. The previous two years saw a decline in cases due to the lockdown and restrictions but now that most of the restrictions have been relaxed, it is not surprising that cases are spiking.

“This could be due to several factors such as the resumption of gatherings and functions where food is ordered from outside, opening up of restaurants of all grades, people indulging in street food which they missed during the lockdown,” he added.

Dr Meghraj Ingle, Gastroenterologist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur said summer not only leads to heat stroke, eye infections, acidity, and dehydration but even gastroenteritis. A large number of people report abdominal distress when the mercury rises. Gastroenteritis is an irritation and inflammation of the digestive tract, stomach, and intestines. It happens due to viral, bacterial, parasites, food, or water contaminated by bacteria, viruses and food poisoning, and may last up to a week.

“This infection can also be passed on from one individual to another if someone with diarrhoea fails to wash their hands after using the toilet. We are seeing 2-3 patients coming with loose motions requiring hospitalization due to dehydration almost every week. During summer no one should ignore it as dehydration sets up quickly and it can severely harm,” he said.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 11:49 PM IST