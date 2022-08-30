Mumbai: Health experts blame BMC for under-reporting swine flu cases in city | PTI

Swine flu (H1N1) continues to be a cause of concern for Mumbaikars with the ongoing surge in cases across the city. As per the state health department, 348 H1N1 cases and three deaths have been reported in Mumbai in the last eight months. However, the civic body's data shows only 292 cases and two deaths during the same period, with a difference of 56 H1N1 cases in the state and BMC data. In the private sector in Mumbai, doctors are reporting a rise in the number of H1N1 cases even though BMC statistics show no rise. Health experts blamed the BMC for under-reporting swine flu cases in Mumbai.

“There is definitely an increase in fever cases in daily OPDs. We were testing around 50 people daily until a month back, but now we test 90 patients with fever every day,” said a senior doctor from a civic-run hospital. However, while everyone is tested for Covid, few are tested for H1N1.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that ahead of the festive season, high-risk patients have been advised caution. “Against the backdrop of rising cases, festivals should be celebrated with due care. Persons suffering from an influenza-like illness should avoid public places. Persons with high-risk conditions should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour,” said Dr Awate.

According to Dr Awate, this is not the first time data provided by the state and civic health department is not matching. “The civic body has always provided under-reported numbers to show diseases are under control,” he said.

Dr Kishore Sathe, emergency medicine specialist, PD Hinduja Hospital, said there has been a sharp rise in H1N1 cases during the last 15 days, with the majority of cases exhibiting mild symptoms like a sore throat and cough. “We are seeing at least one patient of swine flu daily, but most of them do not need hospitalisation. Only elderly patients with multiple comorbid conditions are requiring admission, including ICU. Fortunately, we have got Oseltamivir-like drugs to take care of H1N1. Hence it’s easy to contain the spread,” he said.

“We have included the figure of Mumbai and those who have come from neighbouring districts for treatment at the BMC hospitals. The BMC didn't include those cases which come from outside that is why there is a difference of cases,” added Dr Awate.