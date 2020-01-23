Mumbai: ‘Health ATMs’ to come up at suburban stations

The CR has decided to start health kiosks at three railway stations — Thane, Kalyan and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, while the WR has selected six stations — Dadar, Andheri, Churchgate, Borivli and Mumbai Central.

The railways has tied with private players to run the kiosks in presence of medical experts. Passengers can get 16 types of body checkups like BMI, bone mass, weight, visceral fat, and metabolic age among others.

“This has been done keeping in mind the growing lifestyle diseases among people. Often, due to time constrain people don’t get the time for regular health checkups. So, I hope this would be feasible for them to run basic diagnosis,” said a railways official.

The services offered through these health ATMs shall cover 16 parameters (non-invasive) like basic screening for Rs50 only. And 18 other parameters (basic + hemoglobin + glucose) screening for Rs100 only. Optional health advisory services can be availed for an additional Rs100.

Free first-aid will be given to passengers holding valid tickets at these ATMs. In addition, one basic free screening for each employee at the station will be provided during the first three months.

The railways department has already started it in Pune and Nashik districts, which have procured decent response from passengers. The initiative has been taken in association with private partnership like ‘One Rupee Clinics’.

“By installing these health ATMs, it will save the commuters time and money in their day-to-day busy schedule for the health checkups,” said Shivaji Sutar, the CR chief public relation officer (CPRO).

Each of this ATMs would be of 8/6 feet, and it will help CR and WR earn a revenue of Rs9 lakh a year. “ATMs will be functioning from 7am to 11pm daily. The health ATMs will be manned by two paramedical staff. This will be an added amenity to the passengers,” said Ravinder Bhakar, CPRO WR.