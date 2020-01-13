Mumbai: Heads of BMC panels to get luxury cars

Mumbai: BMC’s committee chairmen, and leaders of the Opposition will get new cars. This was decided in the recent group leaders’ meeting. A proposal to buy 23 new cars was tabled and approved unanimously by the members. Now, the proposal will soon be tabled in the standing committee meet for go-ahead.

BMC gives a car with driver to all the leaders and chairmen of various committees. But the cars given to the committee heads, leader of house were old, so the proposal for new cars was introduced.

The cars which are currently used by the corporators are 10-12 years old and have exhausted the maximum kms and face problems every other day.

A proposal to buy 23 new cars was approved in the group leaders meeting. The estimated cost will be Rs3-4 crore. Tenders will soon be floated.

“Around 3-4 times my car was broken down and I was stuck in traffic. I was getting late to reach BMC for a meeting. I took a taxi to reach office. The cars are old and do not work properly.

The old cars will be scrapped or if it is usable will be transferred to other departments,” said Ravi Raja, leader of Opposition in the BMC.

A source said the proposal will get a nod in the standing committee meet and tenders will be floated to purchase the 23 Toyota Innovas. Currently, BMC has given Mahindra Scorpios.

The old vehicle will be checked for useability, then will be transferred to other departments or will be scrapped.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai mayor, Kishori Pednekar has announced not to use the car BMC has provided for the mayor’s family. Instead, sh would donate the allowance for the vehicle to the mayoral fund.