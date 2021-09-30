Mumbai: Headless corpse found encased in plastic near ACP's office in Antop hill - See Pics

Mumbai: A decapitated corpse of a man was found in the Antop Hill area on on Thursday morning. The corpse was reportedly chopped into different pieces and had burn marks. The Antop Hill police have registered a murder case and are investigating the matter.

On Thursday morning at around 8 am locals complained of a bad odour emanating from a blue plastic bag kept near a building. The police soon reached the spot at Antop Hill sector 7, near the Assistant Commissioner of Police’s (ACP) office and found the decapitated body.

"The deceased person suspected to be in his early 40's was cut into pieces. The accused even tried to burn the body. The victim's hands and legs were cut into two pieces. It was kept headless so that it cannot be identified," said a police officer from Antop Hill police station.

The corpse was reportedly chopped into different pieces and had burn marks| FPJ

Vijay Patil, Deputy commissioner of police, Zone 4 and said, "It's an unidentified body of a male. We are first trying to identify the deceased to get a lead in the case. The body parts have already been sent to Sion hospital for post mortem as per the procedure. Also, a forensic team reached the spot and took samples," he added.

Patil added that a murder case has been registered at Antop Hill police station under sections of the Indian penal code.

The Antop Hill police along with the Mumbai crime branch have started the investigation. The teams are scrutinizing the CCTV cameras and questioning local informants to get some leads in the case. "We have to first check if the deceased lived nearby. The spot at which the body was found is isolated. There is a slum area near the building, where the officials are investigating if anyone is missing or had any dispute in the last one week," added a police officer from Antop Hill police station.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 07:35 PM IST