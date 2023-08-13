Mumbai: Head Constable Dies At Kasara Station

Head constable Dilip Sonwane | FPJ

A 53-year-old head constable met with a fatal accident at Kasara Station in Thane district on Sunday.

Dilip Sonwane was on the 11 pm-7 am shift at the Kalyan end beat of Kasara Station.

As per reports, the LTT-Kanpur Express arrived at Kasara Station’s Platform 1 at 6.49am. Sonwane, carrying out his responsibilities, attended to the train upon its arrival. During this time, he responded to a call for assistance from some passengers inside one of the coaches.

As the train started moving, Sonwane tried to exit the coach. However, he lost his balance and fell into the gap between the platform and the train footboard. The constable suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot.

The Incident Prevention Force stationed at Kasara arrived at the scene promptly and initiated all necessary protocols and formalities.

Sonwane is survived by his wife and three children.