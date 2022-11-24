Mumbai: HC rejects bail plea of Iqbal Mirchi aide

Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court recently rejected the bail plea of Humayun Merchant, aide of Iqbal Memon alias Iqbal Mirchi, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) involving the late gangster.

Mr Merchant, 72, was arrested by the ED in October 2019 in connection with an alleged illegal dealing of Mr Mirchi’s properties to the tune of Rs200 crore. According to the ED, Mr Mirchi had given the power of attorney to Mr Merchant, who had contacted builders and arranged meetings between the gangster and his family in Dubai.He has been lodged at the Taloja jail since his arrest in 2019.

Earlier, in 2020, justice Bharti Dangre of the HC had rejected his bail. Mr Merchant then approached the Supreme Court seeking bail, however, withdrew the plea. He then filed a review bail plea before the HC.Vikram Chaudhari, counsel for Mr Merchant, argued that septuagenarian has been in jail for almost three years and suffers from various ailments on account of his advanced age. He further argued that no prima facie case has been made against Mr Merchant based on the complaints and charge sheet.Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the ED, opposed the application stating there was no change in circumstance and the age of the applicant can not be sufficient ground to release him. He added there is every possibility of the applicant fleeing from the course of justice and, hence, the application deserves to be rejected.Agreeing with the ED argument that there was “no change in circumstance”, Justice Dangre said that she was “not convinced to take a different view” from the 2020 order.

“As far as the status of the special case is concerned, it is at the stage of framing of charge and by requesting the special PMLA Court judge to make every endeavour to conclude the trial expeditiously, I am not persuaded to entertain the application once again, when on earlier occasion it was rejected by considering the merits in the complaint and once again on perusal of the same material, I am not persuaded to arrive at the different conclusion. Hence, the application is rejected,” noted the judge.