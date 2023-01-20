Mumbai: HC quashes Priyanka Chopra’s FIR against former manager Prakash Jaju

Priyanka Chopra |

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed an FIR filed in 2008 by actor Priyanka Chopra against her former manager Prakash Jaju for alleged objectionable messages. The order came as the actor consented to an amicable settlement.

The actor appeared before the court virtually and affirmed the affidavit submitted through her advocates regarding her consent. In the affidavit, she said that Mr Jaju had approached her, and she decided to resolve the issue after detailed deliberation and his unconditional apology.

Mr Jaju has tendered an unconditional apology and said he had no intention to hurt or intimidate Ms Chopra, as per the settlement.

The actor had lodged the complaint against him at the Versova police station and he was booked for criminal intimidation and under the IT Act, among other offences.

She had complained that he had sent her objectionable messages and spoke indecently during a telephonic conversation. The case was transferred to the crime branch. A charge sheet was filed and it was pending before the Esplanade magistrate court.

Mr Jaju had filed a writ through Dewani and Associates, which stated that there were payment differences between him and the actor that had led to several civil and criminal proceedings. The plea said that well-wishers had intervened, the actor had paid his dues and he had never contacted her as per their settlement. The former manager said it was never his intention to send objectionable messages and regrets the inconvenience caused.

His plea had said that the actor and him had settled all commercial differences and misunderstandings and therefore the FIR be quashed as continuing proceedings would be a great abuse of process of law.

