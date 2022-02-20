Mumbai: HC orders to pay Rs 7.11 lakh to victim’s family in 2013 accident case, allows insurance co. to recover award from truck owner

The Bombay High Court has directed the owner of a truck involved in an accident in March 2013 to bear the compensation to be paid to the victim’s family as the truck driver did not have a valid license on the day of the incident.

Justice VG Bisht, on February 17, while upholding the compensation of Rs 7.11 lakh to the victim’s family, directed The New India Assurance Co. Ltd to recover the amount from the truck’s owner, Mahindrakumar Shah.

The HC was hearing an appeal filed by The New India Assurance Co. Ltd challenging the order of the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT) directing it to pay the compensation of Rs 7.11 lakh with simple interest at the rate of 6 per cent from the date of petition till realization of the entire amount.

The insurance company claimed that it should not be made to pay the compensation as the truck driver, who was involved in the accident, did not have a valid license on the day of the incident.

According to the plea, the truck driver’s license expired on February 12, 2012, and was renewed on March 27, 2013. The accident took place on March 15, 2013, barely 11 days before the renewal of the driver’s license.

MACT, on April 13, 2018, while asking the insurance company to pay the award had observed: "From the above details of license it can be said that offending truck driver has a driving skill to drive the truck and it is difficult to say that he has lost his skill or forgotten expertise for driving the vehicle. The accident took place hardly 11 days before 27/3/2013. Therefore, I am of the opinion that the opponent no.3 (insurance company) cannot avoid its liability."

The insurance company’s counsel argued that the MACT ought to have considered that on the date of the accident, the driver was not holding a valid driving license. Under such circumstances, the MACT should have ordered that the insurance company is entitled to recover the amount from the owner of the vehicle of the offending truck.

Although the owner of the vehicle, Mahindrakumar Shah, was served the notice of the appeal, he did not appear before the high court. Also, the truck driver, Prashant Shidture, was deleted as of a respondent from the plea.

The HC observed: "The learned Member, M.A.C.T., could not have overlooked that infirmity (that driver did not have a valid license) while fixing the responsibility of the respondents (insurance company and truck owner)."

While upholding the compensation amount, the HC asked the insurance company to recover the award from the truck owner.

