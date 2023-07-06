Mumbai: HC Notice To State On Plea Challenging Panel To Monitor Interfaith Marriages

File

The Bombay High Court Wednesday directed the Maharashtra government to respond to a public interest litigation (PIL) petition challenging the notification issued by the Maharashtra Government establishing the Family Coordination Committee (FCC) to monitor inter-faith and inter-caste marriages in Maharashtra.

The government had issued the GR in December 2022. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Arif Doctor issued notice to the State and directed it to file its response within two weeks. The Hc has melt the PIL for hearing after three weeks.

The HC was hearing a PIL filed by four non-governmental organisations (NGOs) — Citizens for Justice and Peace, People’s Union for Civil Liberties, Forum against oppression of women, and Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy.

The NGOs sought that the HC issue directions against the implementation of the government resolution. According to the GR, the Minister heading the State’s Women and Child Development Ministry was appointed as the head of the committee.

'Committee's formation is discriminatory'

The plea contended that the committee's formation was discriminatory against all women and against particular religious communities. It added that the committee encouraged a divide among people instead of fostering harmony and co-existence amongst diverse religious sects.

It further contended that the GR failed to place any measures to protect the data and information collected by the committee. Also, there has been no prior research on the actual need for constituting such a committee. The GR was a violation of the right to privacy, the PIL added.

Even if it were to be accepted as reasonable, the same ought to have been done by a legislation and not through an executive decision, the PIL contended.

Samajwadi Party challenged the GR

In March, Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh had filed a petition challenging the GR. “That the assumption that adult women who choose and consent to marry someone from another faith need to be 'saved' is misplaced and goes against the spirit of the Constitution,” read the plea. The SP MLA’s plea alleges that the GR is government's attempt “to discourage and/or forbid inter-faith marriages and is essentially a pre-cursor to laws related to purported love jihad marriages which has been stayed in numerous States of India.”