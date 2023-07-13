Mumbai: HC Directs BMC To Remove Hospital Seal In Fake Vaccination Case

Bombay High Court |

The Bombay High Court directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to de-seal the hospital run by Dr Shivraj Pataria, accused in a fake vaccination case.

A division bench of Justices Sunil B Shukre and Rajesh S Patil, on July 11, remarked that the BMC’s action was “illegal” and that the civic body had no authority to seal the premises. The HC has asked the BMC to immediately remove the seal placed on the hospital while quashing the BMC order for cancellation of registration of the hospital, and its permanent sealing.

The fake vaccination case

Dr Pataria, who ran a hospital in Charkop, and his wife Neeta Pataria were arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly conducting a fake vaccination camp at their hospital on June 3, 2021. Around 206 people were vaccinated at the camp. Police claimed that nearly ₹3 lakh were paid to the couple as fees for the camp. In all eight cases were registered against them.

After the scam came to light, the BMC sealed their hospital. They were granted bail by the HC in April this year.

The HC was hearing a petition filed by Dr Pataria challenging the legality and correctness of the July 2, 2021, order of the BMC cancelling registration of their hospital, and its permanent sealing.

Pataria is a sole proprietor of Shivraj Hospital, which was registered under Section 5 of the Bombay Nursing Home Registration Act, 1949, which expired on March 31, 2020.

BMC's action is arbitrary and illegal

His advocate Aabad Ponda argued that the BMC action was arbitrary and illegal as neither show-cause was issued to petitioner nor was he given an opportunity of hearing. Ponda pointed out conditional bail order of the HC which stated that there was no prima facie involvement of Dr Pataria in the offences registered against him.

BMC advocate Anoop Patil argued that since allegations in several criminal cases against the petitioner were serious in nature, the civic body thought that larger public interest would serve if the hospital was permanently sealed and therefore, its registration was cancelled. Since the action was taken on the basis of information received from police, under these circumstances issuing show-cause notice was not considered by the BMC to be necessary.

Hospital is an immovable property

The bench noted that the BMC had not specified under which law it sealed the premises. Further, the hospital being an immovable property could not have been sealed under any provision of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The bench has clarified that Dr Pataria shall not start running the hospital without obtaining renewal of the certificate of registration.