Mumbai: HC directs BMC to finish tender process for reconstruction of crematorium for fisherfolk within a month

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to complete its tender process within a month for reconstruction of a crematorium for fisherfolk at Erangal in suburban Malad which was demolished by the Mumbai Suburban Collector Nidhi Chaudhari without giving them a hearing.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav Jamdar also expressed displeasure over non-compliance of their September order which asked the Collector to reconstruct the crematorium within a month.

BMC says it has issued the tender and is awaiting bids

The BMC had informed on Thursday that the estimated cost of reconstruction of the crematorium was Rs 29.64 lakh.

During the hearing on Friday, Additional government pleader Abhay Patki informed the HC that the collector had transferred the amount to the BMC, which would be undertaking the reconstruction work.

BMC counsel Anil Sakhare said that the BMC has issued the tender for the same and is awaiting bids. He said that in case the civic body does not receive a minimum three or sufficient number of bids, it will have to issue e-tender for the same as per the BMC norms. The entire procedure is time consuming.

To this, the judges said, in view of its directions, there was no need for issuing e-tenders in case the corporation does not receive sufficient bids. “If sufficient bidders are not identified, we will direct that reconstruction will be done by them (fisherfolk) and the cost for the same is to be borne by the collector.”

Matter to be heard on December 8

In its order, the HC has stated that the fisherfolk shall reconstruct the crematorium in case the BMC does not receive sufficient bids. The civic body will then return the amount to the Collector, who will ultimately reimburse the amount to the fisherfolk.

The judges questioned the action of the collector writing a letter, on October 31, to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) to obtain permission from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) for reconstruction of the crematorium.

“Where is the occasion for seeking comments (from MCZMA)?” asked CJ Datta noting that their order (of reconstruction within a month) was not challenged.

Sakhare assured the court that the assistant municipal commissioner of the ward will personally supervise the reconstruction work.

“We don’t want to see the faces of the officers. Let them work. But there is more than what meets the eyes,” said CJ Datta.

The HC has kept the matter for hearing on December 8.