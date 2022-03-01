Mumbai: HC asks Sachin Vaze to withdraw plea challenging Chandiwal Commission’s orders or face dismissal

Expressing that it was inclined to dismiss the petition filed by former cop Sachin Vaze challenging two orders of the Chandiwal Commission dismissing his applications, the Bombay High Court granted him time till Wednesday to inform whether he was withdrawing the same.

A division bench of justices Gautam Patel and Madhav Jamdar asked Vaze’s counsel to take instructions from him on withdrawing the petition by Wednesday noon since he was in judicial custody.

Vaze has approached the HC challenging the “legality, validity and propriety” of orders dated January 24 and February 9 by the Chandiwal Commission and sought to quash the same.

Vaze had filed an application before the Chandiwal Commission on January 21 this year seeking to summon the then joint commissioner of police (Crime) Bharambe for examination before the Commission.

Bharambe had written a letter and later authored a report on March 25, 2021.

Former home minister Anil Deshmukh had presented a copy of this secret letter along with Bharambe’s report March 30, 2021 before the commission.

Vaze had sought to call Bharambe before the Commission claiming that Bharambe’s report is prejudicial to his interest.

However, the Commission dismissed his application on January 24.

On February 9, Vaze had made an application seeking to retract his statement with regard to former home minister Anil Deshmukh. Vaze initially said that neither Deshmukh nor his associates or people related to him have ever made any monetary demand nor instructed him to extort Rs 100 crore from city's bar owners.

However, a month later he sought to retract this statement which was not allowed by the Commission.

According to Vaze’s plea before the HC, he had filed affidavit stating before the Commission with his application for retraction of his statement that he was under “immense and tremendous pressure due to his arrest” by the Mumbai crime branch.

He has alleged that he was “mentally harassed and victimised so as to affect his psyche and his state of mind”. He has further claimed that he was “subjected to severe mental torture and harassment apparently by Deshmukh and it continued even after his resignation”, he had claimed in the affidavit.

“Consequently, when the petitioner was put certain questions at the time of his cross examination before the Hon’ble One Member High Level Committee, the petitioner gave incorrect answers,” his plea read.

His plea states that he is a “whistle blower” and has been “falsely implicated in a series of criminal cases consequent to political vendetta arising out of the shocking revelations disclosed by him in the public domain through his senior officer”.

Vaze has claimed that he had confided in his senior officer about a series of demands made by Anil Deshmukh, the then home minister. Based on this, the senior officer addressed a letter to the Maharashtra government on March 20, 2021 following which a one-member committee was formed headed by retired justice KU Chandiwal.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 07:54 PM IST