Mumbai: HC asks GoDaddy to inform Swiggy on domain registration

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has directed GoDaddy, an internet domain registrar, to inform Swiggy whenever a domain name containing the food aggregator’s mark is registered.

The direction has come in view of the ‘peculiar situation’ of entities claiming to be associated with Swiggy duping consumers under the promise of bringing them on board the ‘Swiggy Instasmart’ platform.

While granting interim relief, Justice Manish Pitale said that although GoDaddy could not prevent future registrations, it could at least inform Swiggy when a domain name containing its mark is registered.

The court passed the order on an application filed by GoDaddy seeking modification of a November 2022 order, wherein the HC had directed it to suspend present as well future registrations of domain names containing the ‘Swiggy’ mark during pendency of a suit filed by the latter.

The HC had passed the order on a plea by Swiggy against persons using deceptively similar domain names. GoDaddy then moved the present application for modification of the order.

Counsels contended that it could suspend present but not future registrations as registration of domain names is an automatic process without any human intervention. If the condition was not recalled, GoDaddy would be vulnerable to an action of contempt, even though compliance with the direction is beyond their capacity.

However, the counsel for Swiggy pointed out that GoDaddy had stated before the Delhi High Court that subject to technical, financial and resourcing issues, it could potentially prevent a user from registering names with the exact word, in respect of which the plaintiff in the case held a registered trademark. Hence, GoDaddy could not claim that the direction was impossible to technologically comply with only because it would entail some costs.

The court noted that compliance was possible if GoDaddy utilised an alternative algorithm. Hence, it held that there was no substance in the submission that compliance with the direction was technologically impossible.