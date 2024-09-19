Mumbai: Harbour Line Services Halted Due To Technical Glitch At Chunabhatti, Stranding Commuters During Peak Hours

Harbour Line | Representative Image/ FPJ

Local train services on the Harbour Line were disrupted on Thursday late afternoon due to a technical fault at the Chunabhatti level crossing gate. The incident occurred around 4 PM, causing the gates to remain open for 15 minutes, halting both up and down train services.

Several trains running on CSMT- Panvel route were stranded, leaving hundreds of passengers stuck during peak travel hours. After getting information concern official rushed on site and the issue was resolved by 4:15 PM, allowing train services to resume after signals were cleared.

According to passengers, disruption caused significant delays, with trains arriving at CSMT station behind schedule around 5 PM. Many commuters faced extended travel times due to the service interruptions.