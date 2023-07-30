Mumbai: Half Portion Of Abandoned 12-Storeyed Building Collapses On Carter Road In Bandra; No Casualties Reported

Twitter

Bandra: In a shocking incident on Sunday morning, a half portion of the long-abandoned 12-storeyed Dev Sagar building at Carter Road in Bandra, came crashing down, causing damage to parts of the compound wall. As per reports, no casualties have been reported as the building was unoccupied at the time of the collapse.

The dilapidated structure, which had been abandoned for approximately 45 years, collapsed at 9:30 am, sending clouds of dust and debris into the air. The scene created panic among residents and passersby in the area.

Local authorities and emergency services rushed to the site to assess the situation and ensure the safety of nearby residents. The damaged portion of the compound wall was cordoned off, and officials are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any further collapse or accidents.

