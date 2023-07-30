 Mumbai: Half Portion Of Abandoned 12-Storeyed Building Collapses On Carter Road In Bandra; No Casualties Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Half Portion Of Abandoned 12-Storeyed Building Collapses On Carter Road In Bandra; No Casualties Reported

Mumbai: Half Portion Of Abandoned 12-Storeyed Building Collapses On Carter Road In Bandra; No Casualties Reported

The dilapidated structure, which had been abandoned for approximately 45 years, collapsed at 9:30 am, sending clouds of dust and debris into the air.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

Bandra: In a shocking incident on Sunday morning, a half portion of the long-abandoned 12-storeyed Dev Sagar building at Carter Road in Bandra, came crashing down, causing damage to parts of the compound wall. As per reports, no casualties have been reported as the building was unoccupied at the time of the collapse.

The dilapidated structure, which had been abandoned for approximately 45 years, collapsed at 9:30 am, sending clouds of dust and debris into the air. The scene created panic among residents and passersby in the area.

Watch the video here:

Local authorities and emergency services rushed to the site to assess the situation and ensure the safety of nearby residents. The damaged portion of the compound wall was cordoned off, and officials are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any further collapse or accidents.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Mercedes Owner Booked For Parking Car And Taking Photos At Bandra Worli Sea Link
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Half Portion Of Abandoned 12-Storeyed Building Collapses On Carter Road In Bandra; No...

Mumbai: Half Portion Of Abandoned 12-Storeyed Building Collapses On Carter Road In Bandra; No...

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: CM Eknath Shinde Inspects Ongoing Work Of Filling Potholes On...

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: CM Eknath Shinde Inspects Ongoing Work Of Filling Potholes On...

Mumbai News: On Ashura, Shias Mourn Martyrdom Of Imam Hussain

Mumbai News: On Ashura, Shias Mourn Martyrdom Of Imam Hussain

Lending Bank’s Right Protected During Redevelopment Of Building: Bombay HC

Lending Bank’s Right Protected During Redevelopment Of Building: Bombay HC

Maharashtra: Over 39,000 Cases Of Conjunctivitis Recorded; Pune Hit Hardest With 7,871 Instances

Maharashtra: Over 39,000 Cases Of Conjunctivitis Recorded; Pune Hit Hardest With 7,871 Instances