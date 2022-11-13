Mumbai: Gym instructor held for molesting neighbour | File Photo

A 29-year-old gym instructor from Colaba has been arrested for allegedly molesting and threatening a woman who lives in his neighbourhood. The suspect was identified as Vaibhav Kasbekar who claimed that the woman's husband had filed the FIR out of a grudge against him.

According to the police, the woman, 35, has alleged that Kasbekar suddenly hugged her on Saturday morning when she stepped out of her home. When she confronted him, the suspect threatened her that he would kidnap her son.

Prior to the incident, Kasbekar had apparently approached the woman's husband who runs a vada pav stall and asked for the latter's mobile number on the promise of placing orders. Next day, Kasbekar called the number and the phone was answered by the woman. The suspect asked her to meet him which irked the complainant who shared the conversation with her husband.

Back to the day of the incident, as the woman shouted after Kasbekar's advances, her family came out of the house. Seeing them, he fled the spot. Subsequently, they approached the cops and lodged a complaint leading to the youth's arrest.

However, Kasbekar's lawyer averred that his client has been wrongly implicated as he and the complainant were friends. The woman's husband filed the FIR to exact revenge, he said but didn't specify the reason behind the tiff.

The arrested man was later released on a personal bond of Rs 15,000.