Mumbai: Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari pulls up govt for impinging University autonomy

Mumbai: Taking a strong objection to the state government directive to all state universities to transfer balance amount in their accounts to state government, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has termed this as an interference in the autonomy of Universities.

Rapping state government for such behaviour, Governor has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directing him to look into the matter.

The Governer is also the de-facto Chancellor of all state universities. In a letter written on March 23, Governor Koshyari has expressed his displeasure over the state government’s alleged attempts to compromise with the autonomy. Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant is the Minister for Higher and Technical Education department.

“In my capacity as the Chancellor of these State Universities, I considered it prudent to bring these issues to your kind notice for necessary action, so that sanctity and independence of these institutions of higher learning is not compromised,” Governor suggested CM Thackeray in the aforesaid letter.

On March 13, Pravinkumar Pawar, Desk Officer of Higher and Technical Education Department has sent a letter to all Vice-Chancellors of Non-Agricultural Universities, Project Director of Rashtriya Uchhastar Shikha Abhiyan (RUSA) to transfer the balance amount in their accounts to state government’s account till March 16.