Mumbai: Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari pulls up govt for impinging University autonomy

Mumbai: Taking a strong objection to the state government directive to all state universities to transfer balance amount in their accounts to state government, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has termed this as an interference in the autonomy of Universities.
Rapping state government for such behaviour, Governor has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directing him to look into the matter.
The Governer is also the de-facto Chancellor of all state universities. In a letter written on March 23, Governor Koshyari has expressed his displeasure over the state government’s alleged attempts to compromise with the autonomy. Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant is the Minister for Higher and Technical Education department.
“In my capacity as the Chancellor of these State Universities, I considered it prudent to bring these issues to your kind notice for necessary action, so that sanctity and independence of these institutions of higher learning is not compromised,” Governor suggested CM Thackeray in the aforesaid letter.
On March 13, Pravinkumar Pawar, Desk Officer of Higher and Technical Education Department has sent a letter to all Vice-Chancellors of Non-Agricultural Universities, Project Director of Rashtriya Uchhastar Shikha Abhiyan (RUSA) to transfer the balance amount in their accounts to state government’s account till March 16.
“As per the orders from Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) on March 9, those who fails to transfer the balance amounts will not get their funds for 2020-21 financial year,” the letter stated.
The Governer in his letter deemed the reports of the action as 'highly disturbing' which are impinging on the autonomy of the universities. The Governer indicated that such an instance had happened for the first time.
The Governor also in his letter panned the state government’s attempt to meddle in the tender process of Universities. “ Besides, earlier too the OSD of the Education Minister ( Higher and Technical) has sought specific tender details despite the fact that this area is not under his jurisdiction,” the letter from the Gubernatorial office read.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)