Mumbai: Gutsy woman catches phone thief after chasing him from Juhu to Andheri

A 27-year-old graphic designer chased a mobile phone thief from Juhu to Andheri after he fled with her phone, and eventually managed to catch him and hand him over to the police, reports from Mid-Day stated.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Wednesday at the Kapaswadi bus stop in Juhu, according to the police. Shukla had left her workplace and was waiting for a bus to go to Santacruz railway station.

While waiting for the bus, a man came on his bike and snatched her mobile phone and fled.

After the theft took place, Shukla caught an auto rickshaw which was passing by however was not successful in catching the snatcher.

She then requested a biker who was passing by the auto for help. She sat pillion and requested the man to chase the biker, as per the report.

Bike chase

The duo chased the biker for seven minutes from Juhu to Andheri West, however they missed him as he escaped into a narrow lane.

She requested the biker to take her to the police station to register a complaint.

The accused was identified as Mohsin Mohamad Rafiq Khan, 25.

While they were on their way to the police station, the lady spotted the accused Khan, who snatched her phone. After approaching him slowly, the man who was with her caught his collar. He attempted to run from the spot but they managed to grab hold of him.

The accused had already given the lady's mobile phone to his gang members. He was taken to DN Nagar police station and a complaint was registered.

API Rakesh Pawar of DN Nagar police station said that they have arrested the accused. However, the stolen mobile phone has not been recovered yet.