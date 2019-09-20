Mumbai: Gutka worth Rs 30 lakh seized at two locations

Mumbai: The crime branch unit 10 has raided five godowns from Sakinaka and MIDC area and seized gutka worth Rs 30 lakh on Wednesday. During the raid, crime branch seized foreign cigarettes worth of Rs 68,000.

According to the crime branch officers, four godowns from MIDC and one from Sakinaka have been raided on Wednesday night.

Food and Drug Administration officer was also present during the raid. Gutka worth of Rs 20 lakh and cigarettes were seized from four godowns in MIDC. Crime branch have arrested two owners of the godowns identified as Shivshankar Gupta, 40 and Jitendra Gupta, 23.

In the Sakinaka operation crime branch seized Gutka worth of Rs 10 lakh were seized and arrested a person identified as Jagdish Gupta, 23 have been arrested. All the three accused have been booked under the relevant sections of anti tobacco act.