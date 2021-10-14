Mumbai: Gutka worth Rs 30 lakh seized

Mumbai: The Social Service (SS) branch of the Mumbai crime branch seized gutka worth ₹ 30 lakh from J J Marg area on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, SS Branch officials intercepted a tempo on Wednesday night, during its search gutka worth ₹ 30 lakh has been seized.

The tempo driver Mohammad Abdulla Shaikh has been arrested under relevant sections while three others suspected to be involved in the case are still wanted, said police. Last week the SS Branch seized gutka worth 52 lakh from Girgaon area.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 11:14 PM IST